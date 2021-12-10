Paris May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) France will ask the European Commission to initiate legal proceedings against the United Kingdom if London does not change its position in the dispute over fishing licenses, French Secretary of State Clement Beaune said on Friday.

"If they (the British) maintain their position, we will ask the European Commission this weekend to announce a legal procedure against the British.

This is a legal procedure that the European Commission did not want to resort to till the last. But we will ask to start this procedure, which means, that all Europeans recognize that the British do not respect the agreement and will demand that it be respected," Beaune told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

Late last month, France set December 10 as the final deadline for the settlement of the fisheries dispute after which Beaune said it would quit the talks.