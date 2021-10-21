Paris May Slap Financial Sanctions On Poland In Light Of Constitution Primacy Ruling
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:25 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) France may slap sanctions, including financial ones, on Poland in light of Warsaw's decision on its constitution supremacy over EU regulations, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.
"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Beaune said on air of the LCI broadcaster.