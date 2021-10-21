UrduPoint.com

Paris May Slap Financial Sanctions On Poland In Light Of Constitution Primacy Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:25 PM

Paris May Slap Financial Sanctions on Poland in Light of Constitution Primacy Ruling

France may slap sanctions, including financial ones, on Poland in light of Warsaw's decision on its constitution supremacy over EU regulations, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) France may slap sanctions, including financial ones, on Poland in light of Warsaw's decision on its constitution supremacy over EU regulations, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Beaune said on air of the LCI broadcaster.

Related Topics

France Warsaw Poland May All

Recent Stories

OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to ' ..

OPCW Not Disclosing Formula of Substance Used to 'Poison' Navalny - Russian Dipl ..

38 seconds ago
 Moscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, ..

Moscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, Sees It as Dangerous Step - Di ..

5 minutes ago
 Japan Accumulates Maximum LNG Reserves in 5 Years ..

Japan Accumulates Maximum LNG Reserves in 5 Years - Economy Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies ..

Gunter replaces Leitch for Japan against Wallabies

12 minutes ago
 Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four- ..

Australia sets $1 million reward for missing four-year-old

12 minutes ago
 Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

Navalny aide placed on Russia's wanted list

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.