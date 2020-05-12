Paris Mayor Calls For Reopening Parks in French Capital If Citizens Wear Masks

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday called for the reopening of parks and gardens only if residents wear protective masks there and in the streets of the French capital, in general

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday called for the reopening of parks and gardens only if residents wear protective masks there and in the streets of the French capital, in general.

France began gradually lifting the lockdown measures on Monday in an effort to restore the economy, hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Paris, however, remains among the most highly-infected regions in the so-called "red zone" and thus is forbidden from reopening public places, including parks and gardens, unless otherwise specified by the local authorities.

"Given the needs of Parisians, because Paris is a very dense city, I renew my request to open the parks and gardens for walking with the obligatory wearing of the mask, which should also be the case in all the streets of our city," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

Notably, according to the government's instructions on easing the lockdown, schools, non-alimentary shops, beauty salons and construction sites may reopen in regions included in the "green zone," or less affected by the pandemic. Cafes, bars, restaurants and cinemas, however, are to remain closed until the authorities decide otherwise.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed 177,547 COVID-19 cases, the sixth-highest total in the world, with 26,646 deaths and 58,363 recoveries.