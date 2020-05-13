Paris Mayor Criticizes Govt Decision to Keep Parks Shut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the decision of the government to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the citizens should have more space that is in line with the rules of social distancing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the decision of the government to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the citizens should have more space that is in line with the rules of social distancing.

"Reopening parks & gardens in Paris is first and foremost a matter of public health: it is a very dense city," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, adding that it was necessary to provide enough space between people to respect social distancing rules.

She stressed that the lockdown measures should be lifted cautiously, nonetheless.

A day earlier, the Paris mayor said on Twitter she had renewed a request to give access to parks and gardens closed since March 17, provided citizens would wear a face mask, a measure that should become mandatory also on the Paris streets, Hidalgo added.

The French government refused Hidalgo's proposal, as Paris remains among "red" highly infected regions, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

France began gradual lifting of coronavirus related restrictions this Monday to limit the economic damage caused by a two-month lockdown. However, local authorities of so-called 'red zones" must remain on high alert and uphold strict restrictions, as the virus keeps actively circulate there. Such restrictions include keeping cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas, parks and gardens shut. Moreover, public gatherings of more than 10 people are also forbidden.

As of Wednesday, France remains the sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases of over 178,000, with nearly 27,000 deaths.