UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Mayor Criticizes Govt Decision To Keep Parks Shut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

Paris Mayor Criticizes Govt Decision to Keep Parks Shut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the decision of the government to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the citizens should have more space that is in line with the rules of social distancing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the decision of the government to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the citizens should have more space that is in line with the rules of social distancing.

"Reopening parks & gardens in Paris is first and foremost a matter of public health: it is a very dense city," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, adding that it was necessary to provide enough space between people to respect social distancing rules.

She stressed that the lockdown measures should be lifted cautiously, nonetheless.

A day earlier, the Paris mayor said on Twitter she had renewed a request to give access to parks and gardens closed since March 17, provided citizens would wear a face mask, a measure that should become mandatory also on the Paris streets, Hidalgo added.

The French government refused Hidalgo's proposal, as Paris remains among "red" highly infected regions, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

France began gradual lifting of coronavirus related restrictions this Monday to limit the economic damage caused by a two-month lockdown. However, local authorities of so-called 'red zones" must remain on high alert and uphold strict restrictions, as the virus keeps actively circulate there. Such restrictions include keeping cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas, parks and gardens shut. Moreover, public gatherings of more than 10 people are also forbidden.

As of Wednesday, France remains the sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases of over 178,000, with nearly 27,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Twitter France Alert Paris March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China urges India to refrain from taking any compl ..

56 seconds ago

Experts asks citizens to take coronavirus threat s ..

6 minutes ago

EU calls for phased return of tourism after virus ..

6 minutes ago

RCB conducts anti-corona spray operation in differ ..

6 minutes ago

PCJCCI launches 2nd digital exhibitions, conferenc ..

6 minutes ago

9,647 Turkish citizens in virus quarantine

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.