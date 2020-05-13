UrduPoint.com
Paris Mayor Criticizes Gov't Decision To Keep Parks Shut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

Paris Mayor Criticizes Gov't Decision to Keep Parks Shut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the government's decision to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that providing enough space to citizens was necessary to protect the health of the population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday criticized the government's decision to keep parks in the French capital closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that providing enough space to citizens was necessary to protect the health of the population.

"Reopening parks & gardens in Paris is first and foremost a matter of public health: it is a very dense city," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, adding that doing so was a necessary step in supporting social distancing guidelines.

She stressed that the lockdown measures should be lifted cautiously, nonetheless.

A day earlier, the Paris mayor said on Twitter that she had renewed a request to provide access to parks and gardens, which have been closed since March 17, provided that citizens would wear face masks, a measure that should also become mandatory on the capital's streets, Hidalgo added.

The French government refused Hidalgo's proposal, as Paris remains among the highly infected "red" regions, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

Later on Wednesday, government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye reiterated the government's position at the session of the council of ministers.

"We [the government] considered that the opening of the parks and gardens was inappropriate given the intense circulation of the virus in Paris and the Ile-de-France region," she said.

France began gradually lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions this Monday to limit the economic damage caused by a two-month lockdown. However, the local authorities of the so-called "red zones" must remain on high alert and uphold the strict limitations, as the virus continues to actively circulate there. Such restrictions include keeping cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas, parks and gardens shut. Moreover, public gatherings of more than 10 people are also forbidden.

As of Wednesday, France remains in sixth place among the countries most affected by COVID-19, with a total of more than 178,000 cases and nearly 27,000 related deaths.

4 minutes ago

