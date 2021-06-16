UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Mayor Hints At Bid To Be France's First Woman President

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

Paris mayor hints at bid to be France's first woman president

Paris' Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo has hinted she is planning to stand in 2022 presidential elections, saying that having a woman as president for the first time would change the relationship of the French with those in power, in an interview published Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Paris' Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo has hinted she is planning to stand in 2022 presidential elections, saying that having a woman as president for the first time would change the relationship of the French with those in power, in an interview published Wednesday.

If she declares her candidacy, Hidalgo would be entering an increasingly crowded field but one that is dominated by figures on the center and right, with centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen expected to duel in a run-off.

But the Socialists have so far failed to make any impact on the race, still suffering after the single 2012-2017 term of France's last Socialist president Francois Hollande that left him so unpopular he did not bother to seek re-election.

Asked about her intentions in 2022 by the Le 1 weekly, Hidalgo said: "If strong actions are not taken now, neither our children nor our grandchildren will be allowed the ability to plan the world they want.

" She said the disengagement of the middle class from politics risked aiding the rise of populism and eroding democracy.

"This invites me to act for my country, in order to make another voice heard, to propose another political offer," Hidalgo said.

She added: "I am convinced that a woman can change the relationship with power. That would be a complete break."Mayor of Paris since 2014, Hidalgo has sought to make the clogged French capital a cleaner and greener place to live, making environmental policies her calling card.

Last month a plan was announced to ban most vehicles from the city center from next year while the city hall said this week owners of motorbikes and scooters would have to pay to park their rides in Paris.

Related Topics

World Democracy France Vehicles Paris Women From Race

Recent Stories

Relief items distributed among Chitral flood affec ..

37 seconds ago

Man killed, wife injures in road accident

39 seconds ago

Difficult to Say What Will Happen to Open Skies Tr ..

40 seconds ago

Farrukh condemns opposition's unparliamentary atti ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Ahead of Geneva Summit: Many Issues Need t ..

14 minutes ago

US Mulls Forming Permanent Naval Base in Pacific t ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.