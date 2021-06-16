Paris' Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo has hinted she is planning to stand in 2022 presidential elections, saying that having a woman as president for the first time would change the relationship of the French with those in power, in an interview published Wednesday

If she declares her candidacy, Hidalgo would be entering an increasingly crowded field but one that is dominated by figures on the center and right, with centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen expected to duel in a run-off.

But the Socialists have so far failed to make any impact on the race, still suffering after the single 2012-2017 term of France's last Socialist president Francois Hollande that left him so unpopular he did not bother to seek re-election.

Asked about her intentions in 2022 by the Le 1 weekly, Hidalgo said: "If strong actions are not taken now, neither our children nor our grandchildren will be allowed the ability to plan the world they want.

" She said the disengagement of the middle class from politics risked aiding the rise of populism and eroding democracy.

"This invites me to act for my country, in order to make another voice heard, to propose another political offer," Hidalgo said.

She added: "I am convinced that a woman can change the relationship with power. That would be a complete break."Mayor of Paris since 2014, Hidalgo has sought to make the clogged French capital a cleaner and greener place to live, making environmental policies her calling card.

Last month a plan was announced to ban most vehicles from the city center from next year while the city hall said this week owners of motorbikes and scooters would have to pay to park their rides in Paris.