Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform Protests

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said that the city's street cleaners, who have been on strike for ten days already, causing an accumulation of over 7,600 tonnes of rubbish in the streets, have a right to protest against the controversial pension reform, and refused to order them to resume their work.

On Wednesday, government spokesman Olivier Veran said that the French government has asked Hidalgo to order street cleaners to stop protesting against the pension reform and resume their work as tonnes of garbage began piling up on the city streets.

"The paradox is that the government requires local authorities to solve a problem that they themselves have created. I want to inform you that I will not fulfill your requirement," Hidalgo said in an open letter to the Paris prefect published on Twitter.

The mayor also said that the one acceptable way forward would be to launch a public dialogue instead of forcing striking workers to resume their duties.

"This (pension reform) text, created without the participation of employee rights organizations, is especially unfair to people doing the hard work. The demands of the Paris cleaners, who quite legitimately do not want to work two years longer and are protesting it, are fair," Hidalgo added.

French media reported that Paris police chief Laurent Nunez announced that he would force street cleaners to resume their work to clean up the city streets despite Hidalgo's opposition.

On Wednesday, opponents of the French pension reform held their eighth demonstration in 2023 in Paris in the run-up to the final vote on the bill in the lower chamber of the French parliament. The peaceful demonstration turned into clashes between radicals and police later in the day after Black Bloc radicals began wrecking bus stops, setting trash cans on fire and building barricades, to which police responded by using tear gas.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the reform project, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

On March 11, the French upper house endorsed the draft pension reform by 195-112 votes. On Thursday, the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without holding a final vote in the parliament, triggering Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to adopt legislation with no need for a parliamentary vote.