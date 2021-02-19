Paris Mayor Reluctant About Possible Macron-Le Pen Battle Outcome in 2022 Elections

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday said she had fears over the outcome of the duel between incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for 2022

"I am very afraid of what may happen in 2022. I am very afraid of the outcome of this confrontation, and I do not want my country - our country - to experience the chaos that can be experienced if the far-right comes to power," Hidalgo said.

An Ifop survey, conducted for the Le Figaro newspaper earlier this month, showed that 67 percent of the French population anticipate a struggle between two politicians in the second round of the 2022 election. However, 70 percent of the respondents found this scenario undesirable.

The previous Macron-Le Pen confrontation occurred in a runoff in spring 2017. Macron won the second round with 66.1 percent of the vote, while Le Pen's rate stood at 33.9.