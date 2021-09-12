Paris Mayor to Run in French Presidential Elections in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, announced on Sunday that she will run as candidate for president in the nation's 2022 elections.

"Humbly, aware of the gravity of this moment and to turn our hopes into realities of our lives, I decided to run as a presidential candidate in the elections of the French Republic," Hidalgo said as quoted by the franceinfo broadcaster.

Hidalgo won re-election to serve as the mayor of Paris for the second term in 2018. She is the first woman to have ever held that position.

If the Socialist Party appoints Hidalgo as candidate, she will have to run against the National Rally's Marine Le Pen who participated in the 2017 elections and lost to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron himself is yet to declare his bid for presidency.

The first round of the 2022 French presidential race is scheduled for April 10, 2022.