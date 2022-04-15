Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreement Between Two Capitals - Kiev Mayor

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo paid a visit to Kiev and signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between the two capitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo paid a visit to Kiev and signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between the two capitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday.

"I met with mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who visited Kiev during this difficult time ... My colleague and I signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between our cities � Kiev and Paris," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor added that Kiev is grateful to the mayor's office of Paris for providing humanitarian aid both to the Ukrainians who fled to France, and to those who stayed in Ukraine and its capital.

"A shining symbol of our partnership is the milestone we passed on March 22, when the city council of Paris unanimously voted to grant the status of honorary citizenship to Kiev," the official wrote.

Klitschko noted that the capital of France is an important partner of Kiev, and the Ukrainian side seeks to build effective economic ties and work together to implement mutually beneficial projects in various spheres of urban life.