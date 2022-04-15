UrduPoint.com

Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreement Between Two Capitals - Kiev Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreement Between Two Capitals - Kiev Mayor

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo paid a visit to Kiev and signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between the two capitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo paid a visit to Kiev and signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between the two capitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday.

"I met with mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who visited Kiev during this difficult time ... My colleague and I signed an agreement establishing friendly relations between our cities � Kiev and Paris," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor added that Kiev is grateful to the mayor's office of Paris for providing humanitarian aid both to the Ukrainians who fled to France, and to those who stayed in Ukraine and its capital.

"A shining symbol of our partnership is the milestone we passed on March 22, when the city council of Paris unanimously voted to grant the status of honorary citizenship to Kiev," the official wrote.

Klitschko noted that the capital of France is an important partner of Kiev, and the Ukrainian side seeks to build effective economic ties and work together to implement mutually beneficial projects in various spheres of urban life.

Related Topics

Ukraine France Visit Paris Kiev March Citizenship Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

26 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

32 minutes ago
 China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not suppor ..

China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not support Taiwan independence

1 minute ago
 Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to ..

Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

2 minutes ago
 156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.