Paris Military Parade Marking French National Day Ends With Unrest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The streets of Paris situated near the Champs-Elysees avenue got engulfed in an unrest on Sunday after a military parade dedicated to the Bastille Day ended there earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters started destroying the barriers installed on the streets, trying to build barricades and chanting yellow vest movement slogans. The police used tear gas against activists as clashes erupted.

Minutes before the parade, clashes between activists and law enforcement officers also erupted in one of parade viewing zones.

Police reportedly arrested three key members of the yellow vest movement, including its ideologist, Eric Drouet.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.