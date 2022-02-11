Paris Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers to Cope With Freedom Convoy - Reports

Paris mobilized more than 7,000 police officers in a bid to contain the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19 restrictions as they move forward towards the French capital city, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday

Inspired by Canadian truckers that brought capital Ottawa to a standstill, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris.

According to the broadcaster, protesters obstructing traffic risks up to two years in prison and a fine of over $50,000.

Paris authorities on Thursday issued an order prohibiting Canada-style Freedom Convoy demonstrations over the weekend. The ban will run from February 11 to 14.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the Freedom Convoy movement started to spread to Europe, with France being at the forefront given the festering public discontent over government health policies, fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of living.