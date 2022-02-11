UrduPoint.com

Paris Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers To Cope With Freedom Convoy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Paris Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers to Cope With Freedom Convoy - Reports

Paris mobilized more than 7,000 police officers in a bid to contain the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19 restrictions as they move forward towards the French capital city, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Paris mobilized more than 7,000 police officers in a bid to contain the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19 restrictions as they move forward towards the French capital city, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

Inspired by Canadian truckers that brought capital Ottawa to a standstill, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris.

According to the broadcaster, protesters obstructing traffic risks up to two years in prison and a fine of over $50,000.

Paris authorities on Thursday issued an order prohibiting Canada-style Freedom Convoy demonstrations over the weekend. The ban will run from February 11 to 14.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the Freedom Convoy movement started to spread to Europe, with France being at the forefront given the festering public discontent over government health policies, fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of living.

Related Topics

Protest Police Europe Canada France Fine Traffic Ottawa Perpignan Lille Strasbourg Lyon Paris January February From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Jones says much-changed England won't underestimat ..

Jones says much-changed England won't underestimate Italy

1 minute ago
 French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blas ..

French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blast: source

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of count ..

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 KU declares BSc Part-II, Annual Exam 2020 result

KU declares BSc Part-II, Annual Exam 2020 result

1 minute ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Two-day international media conference on post tru ..

Two-day international media conference on post truth era--trends on Feb 15, 16

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>