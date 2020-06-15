UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Museum Marks Its Act Of Poetic Resistance To Nazis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Paris museum marks its act of poetic resistance to Nazis

On the day Paris fell to the Germans in 1940, the director of the city's anthropological museum Paul Rivet hung Rudyard Kipling's poem "If" from its front door

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :On the day Paris fell to the Germans in 1940, the director of the city's anthropological museum Paul Rivet hung Rudyard Kipling's poem "If" from its front door.

The quiet defiance of a man who had warned of the rise of fascism and Nazi racial theories throughout the 1930s, was one of the first acts of intellectual resistance to the occupation of France.

On the 80th anniversary of Rivet's gesture on Sunday, a day after a Black Lives Matter rally in the French capital, the current director of the Musee de l'Homme Andre Delpuech again posted the poem on its door.

Invoking Kipling's rousing 1885 verse that "If you can keep your head when all about you/ Are losing theirs and blaming it on you/ If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you... Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it" was a daring and very dangerous thing to do, Delpuech told AFP.

It came four days before General Charles De Gaulle's radio appeal from London on June 18 urging his compatriots never to submit.

But Rivet -- a former MP in the left-wing Popular Front government -- did not need to be told.

He set up one of the first French Resistance networks in the country with his colleagues from the museum, several of whom were either later shot by the Nazis or ended up in concentration camps.

A month after posting Kipling's poem on the door, he took an even greater risk by writing to France's collaborationist leader Marshal Petain, telling him, "The country is not with you, France is no longer with you." Delpuech said that "Rivet was the prototype of an engaged intellectual, who had gathered a group of French thinkers together in 1934 to warn of the fascist threat. The anthropologists who were working in the museum then were standing up (to fascism) as scientists.

"For them, the races were clearly equal," he added.

The night before he posted the poem on the door, colleagues urged Rivet to flee but he decided to stay in Paris and open the museum.

Delpuech said he knew "the Germans would see the poem which had been translated into French."Already a marked man, he soon became a hunted one.

Rivet fled to Colombia the following year, narrowly escaping the Gestapo.

Related Topics

France London Paris Man Colombia June Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

25 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

46 minutes ago

Iran urges IAEA to avoid unconstructive decisions ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.