Paris Officer 'between Life And Death' After Police Station Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

One of two officers shot and seriously wounded by an attacker at a police station in Paris was fighting for his life Friday, as senior officials expressed their support

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) One of two officers shot and seriously wounded by an attacker at a police station in Paris was fighting for his life Friday, as senior officials expressed their support.

On Thursday night, a man who had been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a box cutter shot the pair in the French capital's 13th district after grabbing one of their weapons.

Shootings in police stations are very rare, and senior officials from the interior minister to the mayor of Paris offered their sympathies.

One of the two policemen, shot in the abdomen, was "between life and death" on Friday morning, said Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez.

The other officer was injured in the back, said a police source. Prosecutors said both are aged 33.

Nunez said the policemen had responded to an "extremely violent attack" on a 73-year-old woman who was seriously injured.

"The man was obviously very agitated," Nunez said.

The policemen took him to the police station and had him blow into a breathalyser when the attacker grabbed one of the weapons, said Nunez.

