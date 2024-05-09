Paris Olympic Flame Begins Relay Across France
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The French leg of the Paris Olympic flame relay began Thursday in the southern port city of Marseille, a day after it arrived from Greece on a 19th century ship.
French former star footballer Basile Boli carried the torch from a majestic cathedral overlooking the city and handed it over to 83-year-old Colette Cataldo.
The event drew dozens of spectatators including Marseille Archbishop Jean-marc Aveline.
"That really makes the heart beat fast and it's fantastic," said Boli after handing over the torch.
"It's the Olympic flame, it's the symbol of sport and of living together", he said.
It marked the start of a 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) torch relay across France and its far-flung overseas territories.
The opening ceremony for the Olympics on July 26 will take place in boats on the river Seine in a radical departure from past Games which have opened in the main stadium.
Organisers are hoping the first public spectacle of the Games on French soil will help build excitement after a row about the price of Olympics tickets and concerns about security.
Recent Stories
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
More Stories From World
-
Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair2 minutes ago
-
Nissan net profit nearly doubles despite China challenges12 minutes ago
-
Putin says nuclear forces 'always' on alert in Victory Day speech12 minutes ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban12 minutes ago
-
S. Korea vows strong Ukraine ties, smooth Russia relations32 minutes ago
-
China, France to cooperate on Notre Dame restoration32 minutes ago
-
School's out: how climate change threatens education32 minutes ago
-
Three more Chinese items inscribed on UNESCO Memory of the World regional register32 minutes ago
-
Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 202332 minutes ago
-
46 pct of Sri Lankan women, 10 pct of school children obese42 minutes ago
-
Japan's real wages down for 24th straight month42 minutes ago
-
Brazil unveils infrastructure plan with disaster prevention works42 minutes ago