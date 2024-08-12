Open Menu

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics got underway on Sunday at a packed Stade de France, bringing the curtain down on a Games widely regarded as one of the most successful in history.

The ceremony began in the Tuileries Gardens where French quadruple gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand -- one of the home heroes of the Games -- extinguished the cauldron and took the flame in a lantern to the stadium.

With Los Angeles hosting the next Olympics in 2028, the ceremony will be sprinkled with Hollywood stardust with Tom Cruise widely expected to play a major role in the handover.

LA will also play heavily on its star power and will roll out its big guns, with pop star Billie Eilish, rapper Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all confirmed to make appearances.

Related Topics

France Los Angeles Leon Tom Cruise Sunday Gold Olympics All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From World