Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics got underway on Sunday at a packed Stade de France, bringing the curtain down on a Games widely regarded as one of the most successful in history.

The ceremony began in the Tuileries Gardens where French quadruple gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand -- one of the home heroes of the Games -- extinguished the cauldron and took the flame in a lantern to the stadium.

With Los Angeles hosting the next Olympics in 2028, the ceremony will be sprinkled with Hollywood stardust with Tom Cruise widely expected to play a major role in the handover.

LA will also play heavily on its star power and will roll out its big guns, with pop star Billie Eilish, rapper Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all confirmed to make appearances.