Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics got underway on Sunday at a packed Stade de France, bringing the curtain down on a Games widely regarded as one of the most successful in history.
The ceremony began in the Tuileries Gardens where French quadruple gold medallist swimmer Leon Marchand -- one of the home heroes of the Games -- extinguished the cauldron and took the flame in a lantern to the stadium.
With Los Angeles hosting the next Olympics in 2028, the ceremony will be sprinkled with Hollywood stardust with Tom Cruise widely expected to play a major role in the handover.
LA will also play heavily on its star power and will roll out its big guns, with pop star Billie Eilish, rapper Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all confirmed to make appearances.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics16 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive16 minutes ago
-
Israel expands evacuation order in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, 75,000 flee36 minutes ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics36 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia36 minutes ago
-
Korda, Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests on Aug 171 hour ago
-
Greece orders thousands to evacuate as wildfires rage2 hours ago
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results8 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate8 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia8 hours ago