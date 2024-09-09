Paris Olympics Surges Ahead Of English Premier League In Brand Value
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Paris Olympic Games surged ahead of the English Premier League to claim the world sports brand value runner-up title with $11.4 billion, second only to the US National Football League (NFL), according to a report from Brand Finance released Monday.
The Premier League, now third in the rankings, is worth $9.9 billion, and while the NBA’s brand value is estimated at $8.9 billion, said the report.
About $4.3 billion of the Paris Olympics' brand value comes from national Olympic committees, while $7.
1 billion comes from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
While 8.3 million tickets were sold for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, US, this record was beaten 28 years later in Paris with over 9 million sold.
The Paris Olympics showed a 37.3% jump in the brand’s value compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with a value of $8.3 billion.
The only sports organization more valuable than the Paris Olympics is the NFL American basketball league, with an estimated $24 billion value.
Recent Stories
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation ..
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
GCC Secretary General meets with New Zealand's Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs1 minute ago
-
Türkiye to attend Arab League ministerial for 1st time in 13 years1 minute ago
-
Stc Group to showcase AI-Driven solutions at GAIN summit11 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold at iCAN 202411 minutes ago
-
GDNC arrests four residents attempting to sell amphetamine in Al-Jouf21 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs21 minutes ago
-
GAFT leads 1st round of GCC-Indonesia FTA negotiations31 minutes ago
-
Senegal road accident kills 16, injures 22: fire brigade31 minutes ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 5941 minutes ago
-
Kenya starts DNA testing for school fire victims2 hours ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 522 hours ago
-
Migrants, including children, hurt after Croatia police chase3 hours ago