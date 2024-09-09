Paris Olympics surges ahead of English Premier League in brand value

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Paris Olympic Games surged ahead of the English Premier League to claim the world sports brand value runner-up title with $11.4 billion, second only to the US National Football League (NFL), according to a report from Brand Finance released Monday.

The Premier League, now third in the rankings, is worth $9.9 billion, and while the NBA’s brand value is estimated at $8.9 billion, said the report.

About $4.3 billion of the Paris Olympics' brand value comes from national Olympic committees, while $7.

1 billion comes from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

While 8.3 million tickets were sold for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, US, this record was beaten 28 years later in Paris with over 9 million sold.

The Paris Olympics showed a 37.3% jump in the brand’s value compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with a value of $8.3 billion.

The only sports organization more valuable than the Paris Olympics is the NFL American basketball league, with an estimated $24 billion value.