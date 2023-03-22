Paris Opens Crisis Headquarters to Deal With Aftermath of Protests - City Hall

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Paris City Hall on Tuesday announced the opening of a crisis headquarters to deal with the consequences of the ongoing protests against the recently passed pension reform.

"Given the current situation, the Paris municipality is launching a crisis headquarters," the City Hall website said in a statement.

The meetings of the headquarters will be held daily, and its work will allow "to outline and prioritize the required actions and to take the necessary decisions to ensure the continuity of municipal services," according to the statement.

"(Paris Mayor) Anne Hidalgo calls for calm and urges the government to withdraw the reform and engage in dialogue," the statement added.

On March 15, the French government asked Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to order street cleaners to stop protesting against the pension reform and resume their work.

Hidalgo refused to do so, saying that the workers had a right to protest and the one acceptable way forward would be to launch a public dialogue instead of forcing striking workers to resume work. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, on the other hand, ordered 400 street cleaners to get back to work later that day, but they still could not cope with the growing amounts of garbage. Public transport was also restricted because of the protests.

On March 16, the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without holding a final vote in the parliament, triggering Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to adopt legislation with no need for a parliamentary vote. There have already been eight nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them.