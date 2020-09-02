UrduPoint.com
Paris Opens Probe Into Cement Giant Lafarge Over Seine River Pollution Claims - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

The authorities in Paris have begun an investigation into the cement giant Lafarge over allegations that it is responsible for polluting the River Seine, which runs through the French capital, according to domestic media reports on Wednesday

Investigators believe that an enterprise in the French capital's 13th arrondissement that belongs to the cement producing firm is responsible for the pollution, according to the Ouest France news portal.

"The regional health agency, together with the prefects, is constantly monitoring in order to avoid events of this kind impacting the drinking water supply," the portal quoted the capital's authorities as saying.

At this present stage, there is no evidence of the French capital's drinking water being contaminated, the portal stated.

