Paris Paralympics To Showcase Best Of Disability Sport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Paralympics begin in Paris on Wednesday, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
A new generation of Paralympians will be joined by seasoned veterans competing in many of the same sensational venues in the centre of the French capital that hosted Olympic sports.
A total of 18 of the 35 Olympic venues will be used for the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, including the Grand Palais which scored rave reviews for its hosting of the fencing and taekwondo.
The La Defense Arena is back as well, hosting the 141 gold-medal events in para-swimming, as is the Stade de France which hosts track and field.
The opening ceremony will take place at Place de la Concorde, which hosted skateboarding and other 'urban' sports during the Olympics.
Just as for the Olympics ceremony on the River Seine, the ceremony takes place away from the main stadium for the first time at a Paralympics.
Ticket sales were sluggish, with less than half of the tickets reportedly sold by the time the Olympics were in full swing, but they have sped up markedly since then and organisers say several venues are sold-out.
Every Games creates new stars, and this edition will be no exception, so look to American above-the-knee amputee sprinter/high jumper Ezra Frech, who at 19 has already attracted a burst of publicity about his journey to Paris.
More familiar Names return too -- British amputee sprinter Jonnie Peacock was one of the highest-profile athletes of London 2012 and dusted off his running blade last year to make a comeback in his bid to win a medal at a fourth consecutive Paralympics.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win2 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government2 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day3 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking3 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 173 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'3 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics3 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix3 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test3 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls4 hours ago