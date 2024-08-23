Paris Paralympics to showcase best of disability sport

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Paralympics begin in Paris on Wednesday, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.

A new generation of Paralympians will be joined by seasoned veterans competing in many of the same sensational venues in the centre of the French capital that hosted Olympic sports.

A total of 18 of the 35 Olympic venues will be used for the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, including the Grand Palais which scored rave reviews for its hosting of the fencing and taekwondo.

The La Defense Arena is back as well, hosting the 141 gold-medal events in para-swimming, as is the Stade de France which hosts track and field.

The opening ceremony will take place at Place de la Concorde, which hosted skateboarding and other 'urban' sports during the Olympics.

Just as for the Olympics ceremony on the River Seine, the ceremony takes place away from the main stadium for the first time at a Paralympics.

Ticket sales were sluggish, with less than half of the tickets reportedly sold by the time the Olympics were in full swing, but they have sped up markedly since then and organisers say several venues are sold-out.

Every Games creates new stars, and this edition will be no exception, so look to American above-the-knee amputee sprinter/high jumper Ezra Frech, who at 19 has already attracted a burst of publicity about his journey to Paris.

More familiar Names return too -- British amputee sprinter Jonnie Peacock was one of the highest-profile athletes of London 2012 and dusted off his running blade last year to make a comeback in his bid to win a medal at a fourth consecutive Paralympics.