Paris Picasso Museum reopens with new selection

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Picasso Museum in Paris, which houses the world's biggest collection of the Spanish artist's works, is reopening on Tuesday with an overhauled display and a first-ever tribute to his ex-partner, the renowned painter Francoise Gilot.

The new permanent collection will present a fresh selection of 400 works by Pablo Picasso across the museum's 22 rooms.

They have been drawn from some 200,000 items stored in its archives, which include a large proportion of the 2,000 paintings and more than 11,000 drawings he completed during his lifetime.

All the key periods are represented -- from blue, pink and cubist to surrealist, collage and ceramics.

The museum boasts that it is the only institution that can trace Picasso's development from the very beginning up to his death in 1973.

A section called "Laboratory" highlights Picasso's countless sculptures -- made from cardboard, metal, wood, cigar boxes and whatever else came to hand -- together with related drawings and paintings.