Paris Pledges To Timely Respond To Russia's Questions Related To Navalny

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry assured on Monday that it would provide a response to Russia's questions to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the case of Alexey Navalny in the prescribed time.

After responding to questions about the incident with Navalny, which over 40 countries submitted through the OPCW, Moscow called on Germany, France and Sweden to answer its questions, noting that it expects a substantive response to be provided by October 16.

"We will respond to this verbal note within the timeframe provided for by the convention," the French Foreign Ministry's spokesman said at a briefing.

