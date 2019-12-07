UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Announce Security Measures Ahead Of Massive Tuesday Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Paris Police Announce Security Measures Ahead of Massive Tuesday Rallies

The Paris police prefecture announced security measures on Saturday that it hopes will help it control simultaneous rallies by yellow vests and pension reform protesters early next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Paris police prefecture announced security measures on Saturday that it hopes will help it control simultaneous rallies by yellow vests and pension reform protesters early next week.

French trade unions, including the SNCF and RATP transport giants, have called a new massive walkout for Tuesday after they were emboldened by the largest nationwide strike in decades this past Thursday.

"The Paris prefecture orders the closure of businesses along the route of the inter-professional manifestation set for December 10, 2019," the statement read.

Cafes and restaurants are expected to remain closed and protect their premises from possible looters and vandals as marchers walk from Place Vauban to Place Denfert-Rochereau.

A separate press release barred yellow vest protesters from coming any near Champs-Elysees avenue on Tuesday, as well as the presidential residence, parliamentary and government buildings and the Notre Dame cathedral.

Police are bracing for a storm of yellow vest and retirement demonstrations after hundreds of thousands marched through Paris on Thursday in protest against the government's universal pension plan. The rally led to clashes with police who fired tear gas at masked protesters.

Related Topics

Storm Protest Police Paris December Gas 2019 Church From Government

Recent Stories

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampt ..

3 minutes ago

Washington Made No Concessions to Make Tehran Rele ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grind ..

3 minutes ago

One killed,6 injured in cylinder blast

3 minutes ago

SCI provides 3,200 job opportunities within 5 year ..

46 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.