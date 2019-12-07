Paris Police Announce Security Measures Ahead of Massive Tuesday Rallies

The Paris police prefecture announced security measures on Saturday that it hopes will help it control simultaneous rallies by yellow vests and pension reform protesters early next week

French trade unions, including the SNCF and RATP transport giants, have called a new massive walkout for Tuesday after they were emboldened by the largest nationwide strike in decades this past Thursday.

"The Paris prefecture orders the closure of businesses along the route of the inter-professional manifestation set for December 10, 2019," the statement read.

Cafes and restaurants are expected to remain closed and protect their premises from possible looters and vandals as marchers walk from Place Vauban to Place Denfert-Rochereau.

A separate press release barred yellow vest protesters from coming any near Champs-Elysees avenue on Tuesday, as well as the presidential residence, parliamentary and government buildings and the Notre Dame cathedral.

Police are bracing for a storm of yellow vest and retirement demonstrations after hundreds of thousands marched through Paris on Thursday in protest against the government's universal pension plan. The rally led to clashes with police who fired tear gas at masked protesters.