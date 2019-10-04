UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Attacker Had Dementia, Heard Voices Night Before Stabbing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The man who attacked police officers in central Paris with a knife on Thursday had an episode of dementia and was hearing voices before proceeding to fatally stab several officers, French media reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to media reports, at least five people, including attacker Michael Harpon, were killed in a knife attack at the Paris police headquarters. Harpon worked as a computer scientist in the station's intelligence directorate since 1993. Harpon was reportedly deaf just like his wife. The BFMTV broadcaster said that Harpon had converted to islam 18 months ago, but was unaware whether the attack had been linked to his religious affiliation.

The police have talked to the perpetrator's wife, who said that the night before the attack her husband woke up after he "heard voices" in his head, then abruptly jumped out of a bed and started saying something "incoherent." At the same time, she noted that Harpon had a "dementia attack" over that time, BFMTV reported.

The media also said that the police searched Harpons' home and retrieved his cell phone and laptop.

Harpon had possibly been experiencing professional frustration due to lack of career growth. The man had reportedly been requesting a sign language interpreter for months to try to get across his desire for a promotion.

