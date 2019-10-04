Paris Police Attacker Was Deaf Colleague With Access to Secret Information - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The man who attacked police officers in central Paris was their co-worker who had access to classified information and suffered from deafness, media have reported.

The knife attack on the Paris Prefecture headquarters took place on Thursday. According to media reports, at least five people, including the perpetrator, had been killed in it.

BFMTV reported late on Thursday that the attacker ” Michael Harpon, 45 ” had worked as a computer scientist in the prefecture's intelligence directorate since 1993.

According to the reports, Harpon was deaf just like his wife.

The broadcaster added that Harpon had converted to islam 18 months ago, noting it was unaware if the attack had been linked to his conversion.

The outlet noted that Harpon had possibly been experiencing professional frustration due to a lack of carrier development. The man had reportedly been asking for a sign language interpreter for months to receive a promotion.