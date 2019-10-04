UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Attacker Was Deaf Colleague With Access To Secret Information - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Paris Police Attacker Was Deaf Colleague With Access to Secret Information - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The man who attacked police officers in central Paris was their co-worker who had access to classified information and suffered from deafness, media have reported.

The knife attack on the Paris Prefecture headquarters took place on Thursday. According to media reports, at least five people, including the perpetrator, had been killed in it.

BFMTV reported late on Thursday that the attacker ” Michael Harpon, 45 ” had worked as a computer scientist in the prefecture's intelligence directorate since 1993.

According to the reports, Harpon was deaf just like his wife.

The broadcaster added that Harpon had converted to islam 18 months ago, noting it was unaware if the attack had been linked to his conversion.

The outlet noted that Harpon had possibly been experiencing professional frustration due to a lack of carrier development. The man had reportedly been asking for a sign language interpreter for months to receive a promotion.

Related Topics

Attack Police Wife Paris Man Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

11 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

11 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.