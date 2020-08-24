Paris Police Ban All Mass Gatherings in French Capital Following Riots by Football Fans

The Paris Police Prefecture banned all the gatherings associated with the Champions League final due to riots, which broke out in the French capital following a match, until Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Paris Police Prefecture banned all the gatherings associated with the Champions League final due to riots, which broke out in the French capital following a match, until Tuesday.

On Sunday night, hundreds of football fans accumulated on the avenue of Champs-Elysees, where mass gatherings are prohibited amid the coronavirus pandemic. After the Champions League final ended, with FC Bayern Munich beating Paris St. Germain 1-0, football fans started to burn flares and firecrackers. Police then used tear gas to disperse the crowds. Over 150 people were arrested in Paris in connection with damage, violence and objects being thrown at police officers.

"In connection with the facts that took place on the evening of August 23, the prefect of police decided to ban all demonstrations and gatherings related to the 65th UEFA Champions League final across the [French] capital, starting from 14.30 p.m. [12:30 GMT] until 06:00 a.m. on Tuesday," the police said in a statement.

The police also banned the opening of bars and restaurants located near The Parc des Princes football stadium in the capital and drinking of alcoholic beverages in public places in the area.