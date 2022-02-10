Paris Police Ban Motorcade Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Paris police on Thursday banned holding planned motorcade protests against COVID-19 restrictions, similar to those in Canada, citing a potential threat to public order.

According to the police, convoys are being readied in several cities across France to hold a protest in Paris starting Friday by "blocking the capital" and creating difficulties for the city traffic. Afterward, the protesters are said to be bound for Brussels.

"Due to a threat of public order violations that could be caused by this gathering, the police prefect decided to ban such manifestations for the period of February 11 through February 14 of 2022," the police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The law enforcement agency warned that those obstructing traffic will face two years in prison and a 4,500 euro ($5,100) fine, while organizing an unauthorized road protest will lead to six months in prison and 7,500 euro ($8,500) fine.

Meanwhile, the France Info radio station reported that the first columns of the protesters already departed for the French capital on Wednesday.

The protesters' Facebook page already has over 300,000 subscribers. French drivers are voicing their opposition not only to mandatory vaccination and other lockdown measures but also to rising fuel prices and road fees.