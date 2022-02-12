UrduPoint.com

Paris Police Beef Up Presence At Champs-Elysees Ahead Of COVID-19 Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Paris Police Beef Up Presence at Champs-Elysees Ahead of COVID-19 Rally

The French authorities ramped up the presence of law enforcement forces at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday, and three armored personnel carriers can now be seen at the Triumphal Arch as part of the police's preparations for the banned Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19-related restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Freedom Convoy copycats the rallies of truckers in Canada. Earlier in the day, the French police said that 500 cars were detained when attempting to enter Paris after coming from different regions to take part in the protest.

Armored vehicles were last taken to the streets during the violence at yellow vest protests in December 2018.

The vehicles were at the Petit Palais museum on Friday before moving to the Triumphal Arch, which remains open for visiting.

Over 7,000 police officers and gendarmes have been mobilized in Paris since Friday to keep the city from being blocked by the protesters. Special equipment including tow trucks, water cannons, and truck cranes was also taken to the streets.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the demonstrators to remain calm.

Peaceful protests across Canada involving tens of thousands of truckers, farmers and other participants opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

>