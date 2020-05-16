Paris Police Brace for Possibly First Yellow Vest Protest in Months

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in Paris stepped up presence near the Louvre on Saturday after social media calls for the first yellow vest protest since France began easing coronavirus curbs, a Sputnik correspondent said

The tentative location of the anti-government rally was long kept secret and announced earlier in the day. Venues other than the square outside Paris' landmark museum were also named online.

People who came to the square in the early afternoon did not spot yellow vests, the symbol of what began in November 2018 as a drivers' protest against rising fuel prices.

Journalists were asked to show their press cards and IDs to prove they did not go farther than 100 meters (326 feet) away from where they live under the restrictions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

France went into a lockdown on March 17, ending a string of yellow vest demonstrations that had turned into a weekly mass gathering, often marred by violence and clashes with police. Restrictions were loosened on May 11.