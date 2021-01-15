UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Chief, Prosecutors Involved In Perjury Investigation - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Paris Police Chief, Prosecutors Involved in Perjury Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Paris police chief and the city's high-ranking prosecutors have become persons of interest in a perjury investigation, the 20minutes newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the French news outlet, the probe by the prosecutor's office of the Paris suburb of Nanterre is looking into witness statements on the independence of the judiciary, gathered by a special parliamentary commission.

Among the suspects are Paris Police Prefect Didier Lallement, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, Paris Attorney General Catherine Champrenault, the head of the appellate court, Jean-Michel Hayat, and Eliane Houlette, a former head of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office.

Related Topics

Police Paris Independence Court

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

49 minutes ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

1 hour ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

3 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.