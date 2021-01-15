Paris Police Chief, Prosecutors Involved in Perjury Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Paris police chief and the city's high-ranking prosecutors have become persons of interest in a perjury investigation, the 20minutes newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the French news outlet, the probe by the prosecutor's office of the Paris suburb of Nanterre is looking into witness statements on the independence of the judiciary, gathered by a special parliamentary commission.

Among the suspects are Paris Police Prefect Didier Lallement, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, Paris Attorney General Catherine Champrenault, the head of the appellate court, Jean-Michel Hayat, and Eliane Houlette, a former head of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office.