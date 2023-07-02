PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The French government is not currently considering declaring a state of emergency in the country, as the police have all the means to deal with the unrest, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on Sunday.

"That's not an option at the moment. The option that the government has chosen, and I think it's already been demonstrated that it's obviously the right option, is that the means that we legally have ... at the moment are enough to stop this," Nunez told the BFMTV broadcaster.

He also added that the operation of buses and trams in the Paris region would again be suspended on Sunday evening.

At the same time, the administration of the French department of Indre-et-Loire said that protesters tried to set fire to the car of the mayor of La Riche commune, Filipe Ferreira-Pousos.

"This night, the rioters tried to set fire to the car of the mayor of La Riche.

The quick actions of law enforcement agencies avoided damage," the administration said on Twitter.

The mayor said, in turn, that he would file a complaint over the incident.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.