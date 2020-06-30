Paris Police Conduct Special Operation In La Defense Suburb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Paris police are undertaking a special operation in a shopping center located in the western Parisian suburb of La Defense.
"# LaDefense / ongoing Intervention in the # 4temps mall which is being evacuated.
Checks in progress. Avoid the area," the Paris police department wrote on Twitter.
According to the Franceinfo broadcaster, the police were alerted to a call from an unknown person reporting an armed man near the Les Quatre Temps shopping mall in the area.