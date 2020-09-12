UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Detain 200 People During Yellow Vest Protests In French Capital

At least 200 individuals have been detained during the planned Yellow Vest protests in the French capital, law enforcement officials said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) At least 200 individuals have been detained during the planned Yellow Vest protests in the French capital, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.

"As of 15:00 [13:00 GMT], the police have detained 200 people and issued 35 fines," the Paris Police Prefecture said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the number of detained people was at 130.

According to the French BFMTV broadcaster, 54 people have been placed in temporary detention facilities.

Police have gathered near the sites of planned Yellow Vest protests and have claimed to have found a range of prohibited items, including axes, knives, ice-picks, and balaclavas, while conducting searches of protesters.

A Sputnik correspondent at the scene has reported that demonstrators and the police clashed at Place Wagram in the French capital, and law enforcement officers used tear gas against the protesters. Tensions escalated when radicals joined the protesters and started throwing rocks at police officers. Some hooligans also set a motorbike on fire.

Several Yellow Vest protests are also planned in other neighborhoods of Paris and other cities across France.

