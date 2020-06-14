UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Detain 26 People During Unsanctioned Protest Against Racism, Police Brutality

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Paris Police Detain 26 People During Unsanctioned Protest Against Racism, Police Brutality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The French police have detained 26 people who participated in an uncoordinated protest against racism and police brutality in Paris on Saturday, the Police Prefecture said.

The rally started earlier in the day on the Place de la Republique with protesters being expected to march toward the Palais Garnier but policemen cordoned off the area. According to French BFMTV broadcaster, some 15,000 people took part in the rally.

"As of 19:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT], law enforcement forces have made 26 detentions," the Paris Police Prefecture wrote on Twitter without specifying reasons for the detentions.

A wave of protests against racial inequality has swept through the United States and a number of other countries, including France, in the wake of African American man George Floyd's death in police custody the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. French cities such as Marseille and Lyon, which also have large populations of African descent, are expecting similar marches over the weekend.

