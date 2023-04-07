Paris Police Detain 31 Protesters at Rally Against Pension Reform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Paris police detained 31 people during a massive rally staged in the French capital on Thursday in protest against the unpopular pension reform that raised retirement age from 62 to 64, media reported.

The CGT trade union put the attendance at 400,000, while Paris police said 57,000 people were participating in the march, according to the BFMTV broadcaster. Police said 77 officers were injured and 13 of them hospitalized.

Protesters reportedly set fire to La Rotonde, a famous Parisian eatery where Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory in the 2017 presidential race. Police set up a barricade around the diner.

Thursday marked the 11th day of nationwide protests and strikes against the controversial reform, which was rushed through the parliament without a vote in March, prompting a public outcry. Macron, who is on a trip to China, argues that the reform is necessary for a balanced pension budget.