Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Paris Police Detain 31 Protesters At Rally Against Pension Reform - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Paris Police Detain 31 Protesters at Rally Against Pension Reform - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Paris police detained 31 people during a massive rally staged in the French capital on Thursday in protest against the unpopular pension reform that raised retirement age from 62 to 64, media reported.

The CGT trade union put the attendance at 400,000, while Paris police said 57,000 people were participating in the march, according to the BFMTV broadcaster. Police said 77 officers were injured and 13 of them hospitalized.

Protesters reportedly set fire to La Rotonde, a famous Parisian eatery where Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory in the 2017 presidential race. Police set up a barricade around the diner.

Thursday marked the 11th day of nationwide protests and strikes against the controversial reform, which was rushed through the parliament without a vote in March, prompting a public outcry. Macron, who is on a trip to China, argues that the reform is necessary for a balanced pension budget.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police China Parliament Vote Budget Paris March 2017 Media From Race

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crosse ..

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crossed $1 trillion mark in 2022: WT ..

13 minutes ago
 Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inf ..

Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inform Future Pentagon Decision-M ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's ..

UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Rep ..

22 minutes ago
 Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar s ..

Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

23 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down impositio ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down imposition of income tax on immovable p ..

23 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) remo ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removes 349 illegal connections in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.