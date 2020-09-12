UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Detain Nearly 130 People On Morning Of Yellow Vest Protests In French Capital

Sat 12th September 2020

Almost 130 individuals have been detained on the morning of planned Yellow Vest protests in the French capital, law enforcement officials said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Almost 130 individuals have been detained on the morning of planned Yellow Vest protests in the French capital, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.

"As of 12:00 [11:00 GMT], the police have detained 128 people," the Paris Police Prefecture said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the number of detained people was at 81.

Police have gathered near the sites of planned Yellow Vest protests and have claimed to have found a range of prohibited items, including axes, knives, ice-picks, and balaclavas, while conducting searches of protesters.

A Sputnik correspondent at the scene has reported that demonstrators have already gathered at Place Wagram in the French capital. Protesters are expected to march in the direction of the Montmartre district in the afternoon.

