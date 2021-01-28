Paris Police Detain Nine People Suspected of Beating Ukrainian Teen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The French security forces have placed in custody nine suspected attackers of a teenager of Ukrainian origin, who remains hospitalized after a violent ambush in the French capital, the Le Point newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Paris prosecutor's office.

On January 15, around 10 people armed with bars attacked a group of schoolers in Paris and harshly beat 15-yar-old Yuriy, who was unable to escape, according to the materials from video surveillance. The victim was hospitalized and put in an induced coma.

Following the attack, the teen's family received words of support from several political figures, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The police arrested eight minors and one young adult on charges of attempted murder, criminal association to commit a crime, and theft in reunion and with violence, the prosecutor's office stated, as cited by the media outlet.

The assault might have been attributed to the street gang fights.

In the meantime, even though the teenager remains in a serious condition, his life is no longer in danger.