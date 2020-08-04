UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Dismantle Illegal Camp In City Center Set To Support Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Police in the French capital of Paris have dismantled an illegally installed tent camp in the city's eleventh district, the Paris Police Prefecture said on Tuesday.

The police operation began on Tuesday morning.

"The end of shelter operation [on] Square Jules Ferry, # Paris11 [the eleventh district of Paris].

1 illegal camp [is] evacuated, 79 people [are] supported by the state services and their associative partners," the Paris Police Prefecture tweeted.

The tent camp was set up a month ago by several non-governmental organizations as a protest to support migrant minors' rights. Individual red tents were established at the Jules Ferry square in the 11th district of Paris to urge the authorities to recognize camp inhabitants as minors and provide them with housing, protection and state support.

