Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sanitary Violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French police dispersed a massive party held in Paris at the Esplanade des Invalides on Friday evening over COVID-19 sanitary and curfew violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) French police dispersed a massive party held in Paris at the Esplanade des Invalides on Friday evening over COVID-19 sanitary and curfew violations.

"Esplanade des Invalides | Intervention underway by the police to put an end to a festive evening bringing together several hundred participants in defiance of sanitary rules," the police tweeted.

According to BFMTV, people present at the party were not wearing masks or distancing. The party was organised through social media sites.

The police intervention was relatively peaceful, despite some participants throwing improvised items at the police, who responded with tear gas.

Even though COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed within the country, a curfew from 11 p.m. remains in place. Masks are still required both indoors and outdoors.