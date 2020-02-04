UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Evacuate Last Of Illegal Migrant Camps In Northern Paris

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:26 PM

Paris police on Tuesday evacuated the last illegal migrant camp in the north of the French capital as part of a plan that began on January 28 to eliminate the sanitary and security risks posed by their existence

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Paris police on Tuesday evacuated the last illegal migrant camp in the north of the French capital as part of a plan that began on January 28 to eliminate the sanitary and security risks posed by their existence.

"The completion of the operation to evacuate camps near Porte de la Villette that endanger public places and the safety of people," the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, migrants will be offered accommodation options in the Ile-de-France region, as well as support for those who want to start the asylum procedure.

Media reported that on Tuesday, several hundred migrants had been evacuated from the area.

On January 29, Paris police evacuated a migrant camp near the Porte de la Chapelle subway station.

