UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Evacuate People On Banks Of Seine For Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:31 PM

Paris Police Evacuate People on Banks of Seine for Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Measures

French police on Saturday dispersed Parisians who gathered on the banks of the Seine for violations of COVID-19 restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) French police on Saturday dispersed Parisians who gathered on the banks of the Seine for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Operation in progress | Sanitary measures adopted to combat the spread of COVID19 are not being respected on the banks of the Seine. Security forces are intervening to end these gathering," the Paris police prefecture tweeted.

According to the department, those dispersed failed to respect such coronavirus measures as social distancing rules and the requirement to wear face masks.

The Paris police conducted operations to disperse mass gatherings of people for non-compliance with health restrictions for the second weekend in a row. A total of 4,400 police officers were mobilized on Saturday to monitor if the measures in effect, including a curfew, are respected.

Paris lists among areas of concern over the spread of COVID-19 in France. To date, the national health authorities have confirmed nearly 3,890,000 COVID-19 cases and over 88,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Police France Paris Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Benzema to return for Madrid derby, says Zidane

1 second ago

Murtaza Wahab visits mangroves belt on coast

3 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

5 seconds ago

Pakistan led by upright, honest PM: GB Chief Minis ..

3 minutes ago

VC SAU encourages farmers to cultivate mushrooms c ..

3 minutes ago

EXPO Centre woos shoppers, deal hunters with 43 ex ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.