Paris Police Evacuate People on Banks of Seine for Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) French police on Saturday dispersed Parisians who gathered on the banks of the Seine for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Operation in progress | Sanitary measures adopted to combat the spread of COVID19 are not being respected on the banks of the Seine. Security forces are intervening to end these gathering," the Paris police prefecture tweeted.

According to the department, those dispersed failed to respect such coronavirus measures as social distancing rules and the requirement to wear face masks.

The Paris police conducted operations to disperse mass gatherings of people for non-compliance with health restrictions for the second weekend in a row. A total of 4,400 police officers were mobilized on Saturday to monitor if the measures in effect, including a curfew, are respected.

Paris lists among areas of concern over the spread of COVID-19 in France. To date, the national health authorities have confirmed nearly 3,890,000 COVID-19 cases and over 88,000 related fatalities.