Paris Police Face Internal Probe After Officer Filmed Beating Protester

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Paris prefect has ordered an internal probe into the beating of a protester by an officer at Saturday's rally, a French news channel cited a police source as saying.

Two videos posted online showed a Paris police officer hitting what appears to be an unarmed demonstrator with a baton, BFMTV reported.

Some 32,000 people protested across France for the second weekend on Saturday, 5,000 of them in Paris, according to the interior ministry's figures seen by the channel.

The protest was against a security bill that aims to punish the filming of on-duty officers amid concerns that it will prevent journalists from documenting incidents of police brutality.

The interior ministry said two officers were slightly injured during Saturday's demonstrations and 35 people were detained, 28 of them in the capital where a crowd of angry youths hurled bottles and firecrackers at the police.

