UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Fine 73 Anti-Mask Protesters For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:34 PM

Paris Police Fine 73 Anti-Mask Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

The French police handed out 135 euro ($160) fines to dozens of people in Paris on Saturday for not wearing face coverings during an anti-mask protest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The French police handed out 135 euro ($160) fines to dozens of people in Paris on Saturday for not wearing face coverings during an anti-mask protest.

"At this point, 73 people have been fined, including the organizer of this demonstration," the police prefecture wrote on Twitter.

The police said that the woman who organized the rally at the Place de la Nation in central Paris had ignored coronavirus restrictions despite promising to follow them.

The demonstrators have been asked to disperse.

France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days. It recorded more than 7,300 new cases on Friday, the largest daily rise since infections peaked in March at more than 7,500.

Related Topics

Protest Police Twitter Paris Euro March Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nike Flight debuts for 2020-21 season

6 minutes ago

Boko Haram kill two, kidnap two in northeast Niger ..

2 minutes ago

9th Muharram procession peacefully ended in Quetta ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Motorcycle Riders Killed in Shooting in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

Every one must vow not to surrender before any tyr ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal asks people to follow in footsteps of Imam ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.