Paris Police Fine 73 Anti-Mask Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The French police handed out 135 euro ($160) fines to dozens of people in Paris on Saturday for not wearing face coverings during an anti-mask protest.

"At this point, 73 people have been fined, including the organizer of this demonstration," the police prefecture wrote on Twitter.

The police said that the woman who organized the rally at the Place de la Nation in central Paris had ignored coronavirus restrictions despite promising to follow them.

The demonstrators have been asked to disperse.

France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days. It recorded more than 7,300 new cases on Friday, the largest daily rise since infections peaked in March at more than 7,500.