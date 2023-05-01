UrduPoint.com

Paris Police Fire Tear Gas As May Day Rally Turns Violent

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Paris police fired tear gas on Monday at May Day protesters marching through the center of the French capital after the demonstration took a violent turn

A video published by police on social media showed thick clouds of white smoke drifting in the air as black-clad protesters hurled projectiles at riot police.

"The right to protest is not the right to break things or act violently. Violent individuals have no place at a peaceful protest," the police said.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said thousands of police officers were deployed to uphold order at the demonstration called by a dozen trade unions to protest the pension age hike and deepening social inequality.

Nunez said the rally was expected to draw between 80,000 and 100,000 people, while CGT trade union confederation estimated the attendance at 550,000, according to BFMTV broadcaster. At least 53 people were detained in clashes with police in Paris and 180 nationwide.

