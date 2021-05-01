Paris Police Fire Tear Gas at Yellow Vest Protesters on May Day

Police officers deployed tear gas against supporters of the Yellow Vests movement who gathered for a May Day demonstration in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Police officers deployed tear gas against supporters of the Yellow Vests movement who gathered for a May Day demonstration in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The police used tear gas and began to push back the demonstrators after they started throwing bottles, firecrackers and fireworks.

Black bloc far-left activists also joined the May Day demonstrators.