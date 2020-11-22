UrduPoint.com
Paris Police Fire Water Cannon During Rally Against Ban On Filming Officers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Police fired a water cannon at a thousands-strong rally staged in central Paris on Saturday against a bill that seeks to ban the making and sharing of footage or images that can help identify on-duty officers.

Tensions boiled over when young demonstrators started throwing rocks and bottles at the officers, shouting "everyone hates police," a Sputnik correspondent said.

The largest rally took place in Trocadero square near the landmark Eiffel Tower where a crowd sat on the pavement and occasionally burst out in cries of "Freedom! Freedom!"

After dark fell, the police announced through loudspeakers that the manifestation was over and everyone was to leave the square via designated exists.

The French parliament voted on Friday to approve the "global security" bill, which will criminalize images of officers taken with the aim of violating their "physical or mental integrity." Critics argue this will restrict freedom of expression and prevent media from covering protests.

