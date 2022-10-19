UrduPoint.com

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests As Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Eleven people have been arrested in Paris as thousands of workers from various industries took to the streets on Tuesday to demand higher wages, sparking clashes, media reported.

BFMTV cited the French interior ministry as saying that 15 people had been arrested nationwide, including 11 in Paris. It estimated that some 107,000 people rallied across the country, 13,000 of them in the capital.

Trade union CGT, which called on industries to join in the walkout of oil refinery workers, estimated the national turnout at 300,000, with 70,000 in Paris.

Clashes between police and demonstrators erupted in Paris after some 200 of the more radical "black bloc" activists began smashing windows at stores and banks and throwing bottles at the police, a Sputnik correspondent said. Dozens of far-left protesters were also spotted.

Protesters say they walked off the job to demand pay and pensions that would match soaring prices of energy and food. CGT said hundreds of demonstrations were taking place across the country in response to the rising cost of living.

