Paris Police Operation in La Defense Over, No Suspicious Individuals Detected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The police operation launched on Tuesday morning in the Parisian suburb of La Defense which led to the evacuation of the Les Quatre Temps shopping center is over.

"#LaDefense / location prospecting ends. The device will be lifted.

At this stage, no suspicious individuals were identified by the local law enforcement agencies corroborating the report made to police Secours 17[Contact Call Center]," the police department wrote on Twitter.

The operation was launched after the police received an alert call reporting a man with a gun near the Les Quatre Temps shopping mall in the La Defense business district.