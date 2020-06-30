UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Operation In La Defense Over, No Suspicious Individuals Detected

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Paris Police Operation in La Defense Over, No Suspicious Individuals Detected

The police operation launched on Tuesday morning in the Parisian suburb of La Defense which led to the evacuation of the Les Quatre Temps shopping center is over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The police operation launched on Tuesday morning in the Parisian suburb of La Defense which led to the evacuation of the Les Quatre Temps shopping center is over.

"#LaDefense / location prospecting ends. The device will be lifted.

At this stage, no suspicious individuals were identified by the local law enforcement agencies corroborating the report made to police Secours 17[Contact Call Center]," the police department wrote on Twitter.

The operation was launched after the police received an alert call reporting a man with a gun near the Les Quatre Temps shopping mall in the La Defense business district.

Related Topics

Police Business Twitter Alert Man

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

17 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

17 minutes ago

DC for effective arrangements to deal with emergen ..

38 seconds ago

Iran records highest daily virus deaths since Feb. ..

40 seconds ago

Hyundai Motor to unveil upgraded Santa Fe this wee ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.