Paris Police Prevent Protesters From Gathering at Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Police in Paris have pushed away people gathered at Arc de Triomphe in order to prevent the holding of a rally there, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

About 3,000 people gathered at Arc de Triomphe late on Saturday night, after calls on social media to hold a protest there. The police did not allow crowds to gather and pushed people towards the Champs Elysees.

Some young people were stopped and searched, but no arrests were made, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday that around 45,000 police officers were going to be deployed overnight to ensure security in the regions where civil unrest is taking place.

Dozens of people gathered in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Saturday to attend the funeral of a 17-year-old teenager whose death at the hands of a police officer provoked mass unrest in France.

Darmanin told TF1 tv on Friday that more than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, were involved in the fight against riots in France, while over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in the country.

France Info reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country.

On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.