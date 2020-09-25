UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Say 2 People Injured In Friday's Attack Near Ex-Office Of Charlie Hebdo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Paris Police Say 2 People Injured in Friday's Attack Near Ex-Office of Charlie Hebdo

The prefecture in Paris told Sputnik that two people were injured in the Friday's attack in the French capital, near the former office of the satirical outlet Charlie Hebdo

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The prefecture in Paris told Sputnik that two people were injured in the Friday's attack in the French capital, near the former office of the satirical outlet Charlie Hebdo.

Media reported earlier in the day that four people were injured.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also mentioned four injured in his statement made immediately after the attack.

According to the representative of the prefecture, the interior minister and the head prosecutor will soon make statements.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Interior Minister Paris

Recent Stories

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

14 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

17 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

34 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

41 minutes ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

59 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.