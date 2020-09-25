(@FahadShabbir)

The prefecture in Paris told Sputnik that two people were injured in the Friday's attack in the French capital, near the former office of the satirical outlet Charlie Hebdo

Media reported earlier in the day that four people were injured.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also mentioned four injured in his statement made immediately after the attack.

According to the representative of the prefecture, the interior minister and the head prosecutor will soon make statements.